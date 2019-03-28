Carlos PenaVega (L) and Alexa PenaVega's second child will be a boy the couple announced. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Carlos and Alexa PenaVega announced on YouTube that they are expecting a baby boy.

Carlos and Alexa made the announcement on Wednesday by releasing a video of themselves hosting a mini gender reveal party with their 2-year-old son Ocean King.

The pair discovered they were having another boy after cutting through a cake that had blue icing in the middle.

The video also included Carlos and Alexa declaring that the baby's name will be Kingston James.

"We had the most epic #gendereveal party yesterday in our room! Sure it was just our little family....But it was PERFECT!" Carlos said on Instagram alongside photos of the gender reveal cake.

Alexa and Carlos announced they were expecting a second child in January, the same month as their five-year wedding anniversary.

Alexa is known for starring in the Spy Kids movies while Carlos appeared on Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush. The couple competed against each other during Season 21 of Dancing with the Stars.