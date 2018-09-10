Leah Remini attends the VIVA GLAM Celebrity Issue Launch in Los Angeles on June 2, 2015. File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Leah Remini will serve as maid of honor at Cheryl Burke's wedding to Matthew Lawrence.

Burke, 34, celebrated Sunday on Twitter after Remini agreed to take the role in her wedding party.

The Dancing with the Stars pro shared a photo of herself with Remini and Lawrence. She referenced Remini's Creative Arts Emmy Award nomination in the caption.

"She said yes! #maidofhonor," Burke wrote. "So excited to have you be part of such a special time in our lives @LeahRemini! We'll be rooting for you at the #Emmys tonight."

She said yes! #maidofhonor

So excited to have you be part of such a special time in our lives @LeahRemini! We’ll be rooting for you at the #Emmys tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c818gw8P7h — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) September 9, 2018

Remini competed as a celebrity contestant in Dancing with the Stars Season 17. Burke told E! News in August Remini and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Kym Johnson would have a part in her wedding.

Burke met Lawrence through his brother Joey Lawrence, who competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 3. The couple got engaged on Burke's 34th birthday in May.

"OMG! So far so good for 34! #amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride," she wrote at the time.

Burke will return as a pro in Dancing with the Stars Season 27, which premieres Sept. 24.