Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Dakota Meyer says his estranged wife, Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin, kept him from their elder daughter.

The 30-year-old Marine Corps veteran discussed his issues with Palin in an Instagram post Wednesday, saying he found out about daughter Sailor's birth on Twitter because Palin didn't invite him to the delivery.

"Yes, we got pregnant right after our engagement. We planned a wedding with our families and friends and Bristol decided to leave me a week prior," Meyer recalled of his first engagement to Palin, which ended in 2015.

"I spoke with her family every month and made it clear I would be the father of my child. I reached out to her before Sailor was born and asked what the plan was to co-parent. She told me to go through the courts to establish paternity," he said.

"I wasn't invited to the birth and found out my child was born on Twitter -- can you imagine being a dad and not being allowed to be at your child's birth? She denied my paternity until it could be proven, at which point Sailor was born," the star told fans.

Meyer is parent to 2-year-old Sailor and 17-month-old daughter Atlee with Palin, from whom he split in January after less than two years of marriage. He spoke out after Palin discussed their separation Monday on Instagram Stories.

"For Bristol to state that Sailor didn't have a dad is laughable -- what really happened is Bristol kept our daughter from having a father present at birth and until the courts ruled that I was her father," Meyer said. "I can promise you this, Sailor and Atlee always had a dad, and always will have a dad."

Palin had defended herself in a series of posts following Monday's episode of Teen Mom OG, which focused on her split from Meyer.

"Dakota moved out of our home more times than I would ever like to admit. he got an attorney. He filed for divorce. Wait, did you read that? He filed for divorce. And he kept coming and going based on what he thought was best," the star said, according to Us Weekly.

"I did not ask for a divorce, but I did look at my children, and knew the marriage was NOT what was best for them," she added.

Palin, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, is also parent to 9-year-old Tripp with Levi Johnston. She previously said on Teen Mom OG that Meyer's struggle with PTSD was "hard" on their marriage.