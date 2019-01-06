'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Green Book' win big at the Golden Globes

Rachel Brosnahan appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Glenn Close attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ben Whishaw attends the world premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" in Los Angeles on November 29. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Richard Madden attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Mahershala Ali appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in "Green Book" during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

L-R John Deacon, Brian May, Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Roger Taylor, and Sarina Potgieter attend the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on behalf of their film "Bohemian Rhapsody" in Beverly Hills Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book won the Golden Globe Awards for Best Drama Film and Best Comedy or Musical Film in Los Angeles Sunday Night.

Rhapsody star Rami Malek earned the honor for Best Actor in a Drama Film and Glenn Close won the trophy for Best Actress in a Drama Film for her work in The Wife.

Mahershala Ali went home with the Best Supporting Actor in a Film prize for his performance in Green Book. Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly shared the Best Screenplay award for writing the movie.

Regina King was named Best Supporting Actress in a Film for her turn in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Christian Bale was voted Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for his work in Vice and Olivia Colman won the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film category for The Favourite.

Alfonso Cuaron won the Best Director honor for helming Roma, which was also named Best Foreign Language Film.

"Shallow" from A Star is Born was deemed Best Song and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was voted Best Animated Movie.

The Americans and The Kominsky Method won the Globes for Best TV Drama and Comedy respectively.

Michael Douglas took home the statuette for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for his performance in The Kominsky Method and Rachel Brosnahan was named Best Actress in a TV Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Richard Madden went home with the Best Actor in a TV Drama prize for his performance in Bodyguard and Globes ceremony co-host Sandra Oh won the Best Actress in a TV Drama award for Killing Eve.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story was declared Best Limited Series or TV movie and its star Darren Criss won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie.

Patricia Arquette received the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie prize for her work in Escape at Dannemora and Ben Whishaw scored the accolade for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his turn in A Very English Scandal.

Patricia Clarkson scored the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie trophy for Sharp Objects.

Carol Burnett was presented with a special Globe for career achievement in television.

