'Black Panther,' 'Quiet Place' up for Producers Guild of America Award

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The producers of Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite and Green Book are among the nominees for the Producers Guild of America's top film prize.

Also nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures are the producers of A Quiet Place, Roma, A Star is Born and Vice.

Shortlisted for the Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures are the producers of The Dawn Wall, Free Solo, Hal, Into the Okavango, RBG, Three Identical Strangers and Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Nominated for the Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures are the producers of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Vying for the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television -- Drama are the teams behind The Americans, Better Call Saul, The Handmaid's Tale, Ozark and This Is Us.

Competing for the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television -- Comedy are the producers of Atlanta, Barry, GLOW, The Good Place and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The nominees for the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television are the producers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Escape at Dannemora, Maniac, The Romanoffs and Sharp Objects.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.