'Jane the Virgin' star Brett Dier joins 'Goldbergs' spinoff

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Jane the Virgin star Brett Dier is joining the cast of The Goldbergs spinoff.

Deadline confirmed the 28-year-old Canadian actor will have a regular role in the new ABC series Schooled.

Schooled is set at The Goldbergs school William Penn Academy in the 1990s. The series centers on The Goldbergs characters Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka).

Dier will play C.B., a young and energetic teacher based on series creator Adam F. Goldberg's favorite teacher. The character becomes both a friend and a rival to Lainey.

"So excited to announce this!" Dier tweeted Wednesday. "Also so stoked to be apart of this show! This character is a freaking blast!!"

The Goldbergs, also created by Goldberg, debuted on ABC in 2013 and premiered its sixth season in September. ABC gave Schooled a series order in April.

Dier is known for playing Michael Cordero Jr. on Jane the Virgin, which was renewed in April for a fifth and final season on The CW. The character appeared to die in Season 3, but was shown to be alive in the Season 4 finale.