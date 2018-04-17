'The Goldbergs' spinoff receives series order from ABC

April 17 (UPI) -- ABC has given a series order to an untitled spinoff of The Goldbergs that follows teachers from William Penn Academy as seen on the 1980s based comedy.

The spinoff is slated to premiere during the 2018-2019 season and will take place during the 1990s, Variety reported.

Tim Meadows (Principal Glascott), Bryan Callen (Coach Mellor) and AJ Michalka (Lainey Lewis) are set to star and reprise their roles from The Goldbergs as the eccentric staff of William Penn Academy who despite their crazy personal lives, are heroes to their students, Deadline reported.

The series is based on a story by Marc Firek and The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, with a teleplay by Firek. Goldberg, Dough Robinson and Firek are serving as executive producers.

The Goldbergs was renewed for two more seasons in May following the end of Season 4. Season 5 is currently airing on ABC.