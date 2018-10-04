A post shared by Mischa Barton (@mischamazing) on Oct 24, 2016 at 7:42pm PDT

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The O.C. alum Mischa Barton is joining the cast of The Hills reboot.

The 32-year-old actress said in an Instagram post Wednesday that The Hills: New Beginnings will be a welcome new chapter in her career.

"The secret's out... I'm joining the cast of The Hills," Barton captioned a video.

"When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter," she said.

MTV confirmed the news on The Hills official Twitter account.

"Welcome to #TheHills: New Beginnings family, @MischaBarton!" the post reads.

Barton played Marissa Cooper on The O.C., which had a four-season run on Fox from 2003 to 2007. The show inspired the MTV reality series Laguna Beach, the predecessor to The Hills.

Barton will star alongside several original Hills stars, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port. The new series will premiere on MTV in 2019.

Barton most recently starred in the horror movie The Toybox. She will next appear in The Malevolent.