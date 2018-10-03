Netflix to adapt 'Chronicles of Narnia' as TV series, films

Netflix has acquired the rights to C.S. Lewis’ beloved The Chronicles of Narnia series and will develop new series and film projects based on the beloved books. pic.twitter.com/VLOKsv8Y1P

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix will adapt the beloved fantasy series The Chronicles of Narnia.

The company announced plans Wednesday to develop new TV series and film projects based on the C.S. Lewis novels.

"C.S. Lewis' beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement, according to Variety.

"Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we're thrilled to be their home for years to come," he added.

Deadline said Netflix will team with Entertainment One on the new projects. Mark Gordon, Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber will serve as executive producers on the TV series and producers on the films.

"It's wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world," Lewis' stepson Douglas Gresham said.

"Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal," he added.

The Chronicles of Narnia consists of seven books, which were published in the 1950s. The first three novels, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, were adapted as Sony movies in the 2000s. Lewis died at age 64 in 1963.