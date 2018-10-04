Kate Hudson (R) and Goldie Hawn attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kate Hudson (R), pictured with Danny Fujikawa, took to Instagram after welcoming a daughter with the musician. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson is celebrating the birth of her baby girl.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming a daughter, Rani Rose, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

"She's here," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Hudson gave birth to Rani on Tuesday. She and Fujikawa named their baby girl after Fujikawa's late father, Ron Fujikawa, who died in October 2012.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," Hudson wrote in the post. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

"Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back," she added.

Hudson is also parent to 14-year-old son Ryder with Chris Robinson and 7-year-old son Bingham with Matt Bellamy. She announced in April she was expecting a baby girl with Fujikawa.

"We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's just too darn challenging to hide," the star wrote. "My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."

Hudson said during a joint interview with her mom, actress Goldie Hawn, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September that her sons were "super excited" to welcome a younger sister. Hawn also shared a story about Hudson's labor with Bingham.