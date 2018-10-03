'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': Chelsea Peretti to leave in Season 6

Chelsea Peretti (L) and Jordan Peele attend the Directors Guild of America Awards on February 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti will leave the show in Season 6.

The 40-year-old actress announced in a tweet Wednesday that she will leave the series partway through the new season.

"Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn't mean I won't ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji," Peretti wrote.

"I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation," she added. "It is hard for me to know exactly what to say."

Peretti attached and highlighted parts of Shameless star Emmy Rossum's goodbye to fans, explaining it was "hard" to know what to say.

"I will always be rooting for my family," Rossum wrote in August while announcing her departure from Shameless after nine seasons. "Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor addressed Peretti's departure Wednesday on Twitter.

"She has brought so much to her amazing, hilarious, unique portrayal of Gina Linetti, which is not surprising since she is one of the funniest people in history," the producer wrote.

"We have tried really hard to create a storyline for her departure that lives up to a character who can only be described as 'The human embodiment of the 100 emoji.' While it's sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next," he added.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was canceled in May following a five-season run on Fox, but was subsequently picked up for a sixth season by NBC. The series co-stars Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Jo Lo Truglio.