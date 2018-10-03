A post shared by Noah Centineo (@ncentineo) on Jul 13, 2018 at 6:52pm PDT

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Noah Centineo is joining the cast of the Charlie's Angels reboot.

Deadline reported the 22-year-old actor will play a love interest in the forthcoming film starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

The new movie is directed by Pitch Perfect 2 helmer Elizabeth Banks. Variety said Banks co-wrote the latest draft of the script with Jay Basu, based on earlier versions by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas.

Charlie's Angels originated as a TV series that aired on ABC from 1976 to 1981. The show inspired the movies Charlie's Angels (2000) and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003), which starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

Centineo confirmed his casting in an Instagram post Wednesday. The movie is filming in Berlin, Germany.

"Berlin - Charlie's Angeles - Short Shorts - I'm ready for you [photo] credit - @maiamitchell," he wrote.

Centineo is known for starring in the Netflix movies To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess is a Loser. He also played Jesus Adams Foster on the Freeform series The Fosters.