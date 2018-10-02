Paralympian Danelle Umstead eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'

Paralympian Danelle Umstead was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of ABC

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Paralympian Danelle Umstead and her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev got the boot on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Still in the running for the coveted mirrorball trophy are former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, radio personality Bobby Bones, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace, model Alexis Ren, singer Tinashe, Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville star John Schneider, Harry Potter icon Evanna Lynch, former NFL star DeMarcus Ware, Disney Channel alum Milo Manheim, The Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon and Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile.

Comedian Nikki Glaser was the first celebrity eliminated from the competition last week.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. The judges' panel is comprised of Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.