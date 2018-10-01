Singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor attends the premiere of "I Feel Pretty" in Los Angeles on April 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama and singers Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor are confirmed for a Today show special celebrating International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11.

Obama is expected to make an announcement related to global adolescent girls' education during a live, sit-down chat with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, NBC said in a press release Monday.

Clarkson, Hudson and Trainor are scheduled to perform during the event and Today contributor Jenna Bush Hager is slated to introduce a series of stories she is working on about girls' education around the world.

The hourlong program is to start at 8 a.m. ET.