Meghan McCain and John McCain's mother Roberta McCain (L) pay their respects as the former senator lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on August 31. Meghan is returning as a co-host of "The View" next week. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Meghan McCain announced via Twitter Monday that she will return as a co-host of The View next week.

"I will be getting back on the horse @TheView Monday October 8th. Thank you all for your patience & understanding. "It's not about how hard you hit. It's about how hard can you get hit and keep moving forward," McCain tweeted. "(Thank you to Steve Benson & @azcentral for the pic.)"

The post included a cartoon drawing of the conservative commentator smiling and lacing up boxing gloves as she sits in the corner of a ring. It is captioned, "Into the arena."

McCain hasn't been on the show since her father -- Vietnam War hero, former presidential candidate and Sen. John McCain -- died in August after a battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

McCain made headlines when she gave an emotional eulogy at her dad's funeral, stating: "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness. The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly. Nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."

The other Season 22 co-hosts of The View are Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and McCain's fellow, former Fox News contributor, Abby Huntsman.