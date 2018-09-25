Nikki Glaser is first eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27

Comedian Nikki Glaser was the first celebrity to get the boot on Season 27 of "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of ABC

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Comedian Nikki Glaser and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were the first couple to get the boot on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

"You know, it sucks! I'm not gonna lie. I really, really liked doing the show," Glaser laughed after hearing her fate. "And I really had such a great time and I hope that I just proved that I did the scariest thing I've ever done and I tried my best. It was so fun. It was so fun! Thank you for having me."

Still in the running for the coveted mirrorball trophy are former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, radio personality Bobby Bones, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace, model Alexis Ren, Paralympian Danelle Umstead, singer Tinashe, Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville star John Schneider, Harry Potter icon Evanna Lynch, former NFL star DeMarcus Ware, Disney Channel alum Milo Manheim, The Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon and Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. The judges' panel is comprised of Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.