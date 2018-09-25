'Making a Murderer Part 2' to debut in October

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that a new season of crime documentary series Making a Murderer will arrive on Oct. 19.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday alongside a teaser trailer that features artwork of series subject Steven Avery who remains in jail after being convicted of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach along with his nephew Brendan Dassey, after Avery was previously exonerated for a false rape conviction.

Making a Murderer Part 2 will consist of over 10 episodes and will introduce post conviction lawyer Kathleen Zellner as she fights for Avery who still maintains his innocence," Netflix also said on Twitter.

The new episodes will also feature Dassey's post-conviction lawyers Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin of Northwestern University's Center on Wrongful Convictions of Youth, Variety reported.

Dassey's case made headlines in June when the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to hear his appeal.

"Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice," series creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said in a statement. "Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers."