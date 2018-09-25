Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Hills alum Audrina Patridge recently split from boyfriend Ryan Cabrera.

The 33-year-old television personality confirmed her breakup with Cabrera in a statement to E! News on Monday after getting back together with the 36-year-old singer in the spring.

"Ryan and I have been good friends for years," she said. "He is currently on tour, and I am focusing on my daughter. Even though we are not in a romantic relationship right now, we will continue to be friends and are still in touch."

Patridge and Cabrera initially dated in 2010 during Patridge's time on The Hills. The pair reconnected in the spring following Patridge's split from Corey Bohan, but ultimately called it quits again.

"They are really good friends first and foremost," a source told Us Weekly. "Even though they're not together romantically anymore, they have hung out and spent time with each other."

"Ryan considers her a friend first and foremost. They were just having fun together," the insider added. "[They're] both busy and not in a place to be focusing on their relationship."

Patridge is parent to 2-year-old daughter Kirra with Bohan. She filed for divorce from Bohan in September after obtaining a temporary restraining order against the television personality and BMX rider.

Patridge and Kirra are expected to appear on The Hills reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, with Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and other former The Hills stars. The new series will premiere on MTV in 2019.