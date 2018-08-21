A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on May 2, 2018 at 8:19pm PDT

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Hills will return to MTV as The Hills: New Beginnings.

The network announced the news at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place Monday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Former The Hills stars Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby, Stephanie Pratt and Frankie Delgado reunited at the awards show. Montag and Pratt brought their 10-month-old son, Gunner.

"Ready for the #VMAs @mtv! Gunner's first trip to NY. #familyvacation #nyc," Montag wrote on Instagram.

The Hills: New Beginnings will follow the personal and professional lives of several original cast members, alongside their children and friends. The show is slated to premiere in 2019, according to Variety.

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari were not present at the VMAs and are not expected to take part in the reboot. People said Conrad is focused on motherhood and her other projects.

"She's in a different place in her life," a source said. "But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best."

The Hills initially had a six-season run from 2006 to 2010.