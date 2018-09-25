Alexandra Park attends the Los Angeles premiere of "San Andreas" on May 26, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Royals is officially canceled following a four-season run.

Lionsgate Television announced the news in a tweet Monday after the series failed to find a new home following its cancellation at E!

"#Loyals, we're so thankful for your undying support of #TheRoyals, but sadly our reign has officially come to an end," the company wrote.

"It has been a true privilege to bring this series to life and to work with such an amazing cast and crew on 4 incredible seasons! #LongLiveTheRoyals," the company added.

#Loyals, we’re so thankful for your undying support of #TheRoyals, but sadly our reign has officially come to an end. It has been a true privilege to bring this series to life and to work with such an amazing cast and crew on 4 incredible seasons! 💖👑🇬🇧 #LongLiveTheRoyals pic.twitter.com/DPmb7zoMYm — Lionsgate TV (@LionsgateTV) September 24, 2018

Lionsgate Television had shopped The Royals after E! axed the series in August following its Season 4 finale. Deadline said the company's talks with its sister network Pop didn't result in a Season 5 pickup.

The Royals followed a fictional modern-day British royal family. The show starred Elizabeth Hurley, William Moseley, Alexandra Park, Tom Austen and Merritt Patterson.

"Hanging up my tiara- The Royals is over," Hurley tweeted Tuesday. "We shot 40 episodes and had a blast. The best cast and crew and an incredible fan base #theloyals Thank you to everyone."