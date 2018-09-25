Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are expecting their first child together.

The Season 19 stars said in Instagram posts Monday that they're "so excited" to be having a baby in April 2019.

"WE'RE PREGNANT! And I'm over the moon! I'm so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!" Graf captioned a photo of herself with Nickson.

"We're honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world!" she said. "We can't wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything! #MomToBe #BabyOnBoard."

Nickson said on his own account that they are "beyond pleased" about the news.

"Every day, Jessica and I thank the Lord for all the blessings He gives us. And now we are blessed with the greatest gift... a child," the star wrote.

"Thank you for all who have stood with us in support," he added. "I'm looking forward to Jessica being my wife and the matriarch of the Nickson establishment in Texas. What an incredible year."

Graf told People she quietly took a pregnancy test while watching The Bachelorette finale with Nickson in August and initially forgot to check the results.

"I just went and laid back in bed with him, pregnancy test in my hoodie pocket. The show distracted me so I had forgotten it was in there until after it ended. I pulled the stick out and immediately gasped at the result!" the star recalled.

"Cody looked at me scared and confused at the look on my face when I handed him the stick! He immediately burst out into laughter and I burst into tears! It was the best surprise!" she said.

Graf and Nickson, who is already dad to 6-year-old daughter Paisley, met during Big Brother Season 19 and got engaged in February. The couple won The Amazing Race Season 30 the same month.