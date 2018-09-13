'Queer Eye' guys, Sarah Paulson to be Emmy presenters

Elisabeth Moss arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Angela Bassett attends the "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" premiere on July 22 in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Matt Smith arrives for the the 24th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Issa Rae arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Paulson (R) and Helena Bonham Carter arrive on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" world premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The "Queer Eye" stars will be presenters at the main Emmy Awards presentation Sept. 17. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- American Horror Story actresses Sarah Paulson, Connie Britton and Angela Bassett, as well as the stars of Netflix's Queer Eye, have been added as presenters for Monday's Emmy Awards presentation.

The Television Academy also confirmed Matt Smith and Claire Foy from The Crown, Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid's Tale, Andy Samberg from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Issa Rae from Insecure, comedians Hannah Gadsby, Samantha Bee and Jimmy Kimmel, and film stars Patricia Arquette, Eric Bana, Ben Stiller and Benicio Del Toro will help hand out statuettes at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The ceremony honoring excellence in television will be hosted by Saturday Night Live players Michael Che and Colin Jost. The gala is to air live on NBC

Game of Thrones led with 22 when nominations were announced in July. SNL and Westworld are up for 21 prizes apiece and The Handmaid's Tale was nominated for 20.