'Queer Eye' guys, Sarah Paulson to be Emmy presenters

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- American Horror Story actresses Sarah Paulson, Connie Britton and Angela Bassett, as well as the stars of Netflix's Queer Eye, have been added as presenters for Monday's Emmy Awards presentation.
The Television Academy also confirmed Matt Smith and Claire Foy from The Crown, Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid's Tale, Andy Samberg from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Issa Rae from Insecure, comedians Hannah Gadsby, Samantha Bee and Jimmy Kimmel, and film stars Patricia Arquette, Eric Bana, Ben Stiller and Benicio Del Toro will help hand out statuettes at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The ceremony honoring excellence in television will be hosted by Saturday Night Live players Michael Che and Colin Jost. The gala is to air live on NBC
Game of Thrones led with 22 when nominations were announced in July. SNL and Westworld are up for 21 prizes apiece and The Handmaid's Tale was nominated for 20.
