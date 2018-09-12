Kelsea Ballerini performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 23, 2017. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Kelsea Ballerini (R) and Morgan Evans attend the Country Music Association Awards on November 8, 2017. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Kelsea Ballerini will serve as coach in "The Voice" companion series "Comeback Stage." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "Peter Pan" singer Kelsea Ballerini is joining The Voice as a fifth coach.

E! News reported the 24-year-old country star will serve as a coach in the companion series Comeback Stage.

The Voice will return for a 15th season Sept. 24 on NBC. Comeback Stage will premiere on YouTube, The Voice app, Instagram TV, Facebook and NBC.com the same day.

Comeback Stage will see Ballerini mentor six artists who auditioned during the Blind Auditions but did not make a team. The contestants will compete for a chance to re-enter The Voice and earn a spot in the Top 13.

The Voice confirmed the news on its official Twitter account.

"THIS IS MAJOR! Bow down to #TheVoice's FIFTH COACH and Comeback Stage queen @kelseaballerini," the post reads.

THIS IS MAJOR! Bow down to #TheVoice's FIFTH COACH and Comeback Stage queen @kelseaballerini. πΆππ pic.twitter.com/AI6V0SGepw — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 10, 2018

Ballerini also shared the news on her own account.

"just call me Coach KB," she wrote. "so excited about this @nbcthevoice!!"

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson will serve as coaches in The Voice Season 15. Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, CeeLo Green and Halsey will act as advisers.