Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Norm Macdonald has apologized on Twitter for comments he made regarding the #MeToo movement which led to his scheduled appearance on the Tonight Show being canceled.

The comedian, who has a new series on Netflix titled Norm Macdonald Has a Show set to premiere on Friday, drew criticism when he said he was glad that the #MeToo movement has slowed down and defended Roseanne Barr and Louis C.K. in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, 'What about the victims?' But you know what? The victims didn't have to go through that," Macdonald said about Barr and C.K.

NBC then canceled Macdonald's Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show. "Out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald's comments in the press today, The Tonight Show has decided to cancel his appearance on Tuesday's telecast," a spokesperson for the late night show said.

"Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry," Macdonald said in his apology.

Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 11, 2018

Norm Macdonald Has a Show features Macdonald and his sidekick Adam Eget interviewing celebrities. Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, Chevy Chase, M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver and Lorne Michaels are set to appear.