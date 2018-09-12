'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina': Kiernan Shipka shares poster

Miranda Otto attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Annabelle: Creation" on August 7, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kiernan Shipka will play Sabrina Spellman in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Kiernan Shipka is giving fans a new glimpse of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The 18-year-old actress posted a teaser image Wednesday on Instagram ahead of the Netflix show's first trailer.

The poster shows Sabrina Spellman (Shipka) about to blow out the candles on a birthday cake. A creature with horns can be seen behind the character.

"Party time," Shipka captioned the post.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina shared the image on its official Twitter account and teased a treat to come Thursday.

"Blow the candles and make a wish. Something witchy is coming your way tomorrow. #CAOS," the post reads.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also teased the treat for fans.

"Ahhh!!! We have our first #chilling #Sabrina poster, with another treat coming tomorrow! @SabrinaNetflix, @Netflix," the producer wrote.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the Archie Horror comic book series of the same name. The show co-stars Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto, and premieres Oct. 26 on Netflix.