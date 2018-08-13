Miranda Otto attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Annabelle: Creation" on August 7, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lucy Davis attends the BAFTA LA Britannia Awards on November 7, 2012. FIle Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kiernan Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman in "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka is posting new promo photos.

The 18-year-old actress, who plays Sabrina Spellman in the new Netflix series, shared a pair of pictures Monday on Instagram.

The first photo shows Sabrina (Shipka) wearing a red coat and standing in the woods. The second depicts the character kneeling in front of a man as her aunt Hilda Spellman (Lucy Davis) and others look on.

"Some promo pics are out! What the devil do you think is going on in that second slide?" Shipka captioned the post.

Netflix said the second photo shows "the dark baptism of Sabrina," according to E! News. The streaming site also shared the promos on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina official Twitter account.

"this magic moment. see you witches on october 26. #CAOS," the company wrote.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the Archie Horror comic book series of the same name. The series stars Shipka, Davis, Miranda Otto, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez and Chance Perdomo, and premieres Oct. 26.