Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Bindi Irwin is giving fans a glimpse of her family's new Animal Planet series.

The 20-year-old Australian television personality and conservationist shared a promo and premiere date Tuesday for Crikey! It's the Irwins, which will debut Oct. 28.

The promo features Bindi, her 14-year-old brother, Robert Irwin, and her mom, Terri Irwin. The show follows the family as they continue late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin's work at the Australia Zoo.

"I am so happy to announce that our brand new Animal Planet series will be airing on October 28th," Bindi wrote on Twitter.

"We can't wait to share our story with you as we continue Dad's important work. This feels like a beautiful new life chapter. I hope to see you there," she added.

Steve, who died at age 44 in September 2006, starred in five seasons of The Crocodile Hunter on Animal Planet. Bindi promised in February to uphold her dad's legacy in her family's new show.

"I promise to do my best to make you proud and ensure your legacy lives on forever," the star wrote on Instagram.

"A new chapter in our lives has begun as we embark on this journey with @animalplanet," she said. "There is so much on the horizon. We can't wait to share our story as a family."

Bindi paid tribute to her dad on the 12th anniversary of his death last week by posting a family photo. She captioned the picture "Together Forever."