Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller play Robert Mueller, Michael Cohen on 'SNL'

April 15 (UPI) -- Meet the Parents co-stars Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller played Special Counsel Robert Mueller and U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that a raid on Cohen's office focused on his business dealings not his role as Trump's personal attorney. The revelation came after Cohen's attorney sought a temporary restraining order preventing the Department of Justice from viewing the documents, emails and other information they seized, citing attorney-client privilege.

De Niro and Stiller made their surprise SNL appearance at the top of the show.

"Michael Cohen, attorney at law, and, also, sometimes not at law," Stiller as Cohen told Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Vice President Mike Pence, who were played by Kate McKinnon and Beck Bennett.

"This whole raid was a complete violation of attorney-criminal privilege," Cohen complained.

"If you have nothing to hide, then you have nothing to worry about," Pence said.

"Is that a joke?" Cohen wondered. "Do you know how much evidence I have in my office? I'm Donald Trump's lawyer! I've got a whole hard drive that's just labeled, 'Yikes!'"

De Niro as Mueller then arrived to hook up Cohen to a lie detector in an interrogation room and fire questions at him about various dealings he had with people, including adult film star Stormy Daniels, on Trump's behalf.

The scene was a nod to De Niro and Stiller's 2000 comedy Meet the Parents where Stiller played a man trying to propose to the daughter of a formidable, retired CIA operative. It was followed by two sequels.