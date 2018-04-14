Kyle Chandler replaces George Clooney in 'Catch-22' role

April 14 (UPI) -- Friday Night Lights and Bloodline actor Kyle Chandler is taking over the role of Colonel Cathcart in Hulu's six-part, limited series Catch-22.

George Clooney was previously announced as the character, but he will now play Scheisskopf in the adaptation of Joseph Heller's novel, which takes place during World War II. Clooney is producing the series and will direct two episodes of the Paramount Television project.

Cathcart "takes himself very seriously," a news release said, adding that Scheisskopf is an "ambitious, humorless, inept, angry, sadistic" training commander at cadet school in California.

Luke Davies and David Michôd are co-writers and executive producers for the series. Hugh Laurie will play Major de Coverley and Christopher Abbott will portray Yossarian.