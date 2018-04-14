'NCIS' renewed for Season 16, Mark Harmon to return

April 14 (UPI) -- CBS announced it has renewed NCIS for the 2018-19 broadcast season, with its star and executive producer Mark Harmon set to return.

"It's pretty simple -- viewers everywhere love NCIS," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement Friday.

"This show speaks to viewers of all ages, in all parts of the country and around the world. NCIS' amazing characters and terrific storytelling result in some of TV's most passionate fans. Of course, none of this would be possible without an outstanding production team, and talented cast led by the incomparable and absolutely tireless Mark Harmon. We're thrilled he is returning as the centerpiece of the show, and we could not be more excited for NCIS' 16th season."

Original cast member Pauley Perrette is leaving the procedural next month after 15 seasons. The show follows a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which investigates crimes involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.