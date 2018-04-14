James Norton to exit 'Grantchester' after Season 4

April 14 (UPI) -- British actor James Norton is returning for a fourth season of Grantchester, but these will be his last episodes playing clergyman Sidney Chambers.

Production on Season 4 is to begin in June in London, Cambridge and Grantchester. The drama, which is set in the 1950s, airs on ITV in the United Kingdom and via the Masterpiece banner on PBS in the United States.

The actor who will play the show's new vicar is expected to be announced shortly.

Along with Robson Green, who plays Police Detective Geordie Keating, returning members of the ensemble will include Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones and Kacey Ainsworth.

"It's a bittersweet time for Grantchester fans, who will be cheering the return of the series, but crushed to say goodbye to James. We want to assure them that the series they love will continue with brilliant new episodes and a captivating new vicar," Masterpiece executive producer Rebecca Eaton from WGBH Boston said in a statement.

Norton, 32, is also known for his work in Happy Valley and War & Peace.