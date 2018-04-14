Christina Aguilera to play 'Carpool Karaoke' for primetime special

April 14 (UPI) -- The third annual Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special is scheduled to air April 23 on CBS.

Allison Janney, Anna Faris, Kunal Nayyar and Iain Armitage are expected to join host James Corden for a new version of his outdoor singalong "Crosswalk the Musical: The Sound of Music."

Christina Aguilera is also slated to appear in a new "Carpool Karaoke" segment for the program.

Corden and the show's bandleader Reggie Watts are expected to kick off the special with a "Bruno Mars-inspired musical number, and Corden will share some of his favorite moments as host of The Late Late Show," a news release said.