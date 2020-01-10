NCT 127 will become the first Korean act to perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 will perform at 2020 RodeoHouston.

Event organizers announced in a press release Thursday that the K-pop group will take the stage March 10 at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

RodeoHouston runs from March 3-22. Other performers include Willie Nelson, Becky G, Maren Morris, Chris Young, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, Khalid, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan.

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is proud to bring such a wide range of musical genres to the RodeoHouston stage," rodeo president Joel Cowley said.

ICYMI: Here are the first 17 artists of the official 2020 #RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup! Tickets on sale Thursday, Jan. 16! pic.twitter.com/Ou9nkouvxb— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 10, 2020

NCT 127 will be the first Korean act to perform at the rodeo, which takes place annually at NRG Stadium. The stadium seats over 70,000 people, with 200,000 people expected to attend this year's rodeo.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. The group is a subunit of the boy band NCT.

NCT 127 is known for the singles "Cherry Bomb," "Touch," "Regular" and "Superhuman." The group released the EP We Are Superhuman in May.