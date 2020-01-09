Jan. 9 (UPI) -- BTS member Suga takes center stage in a new comeback trailer.

The K-pop group shared a video, titled "Interlude: Shadow," featuring Suga, 26, on Thursday.

The video shows Suga perform the new song "Interlude: Shadow," which samples the BTS track "Intro: O!RUL8,2?" The song appears on the group's debut EP, O!RUL8,2? (2013).

Suga raps about wanting to be a "rock star" and "the king." He is seen performing on stage and walking through a sea of people holding up phones, with recurring images of broken mirrors.

BTS announced plans Tuesday to release a new album, Map of the Soul: 7, on Feb. 21. The album follows the EP Map of the Soul: Persona, released in April.

"Global fans are eager to discover how the story will continue on from the previous installment, which explored the message of finding joy in love and reaching out to the world," a rep said.

BTS had teased new music in an interview with Paper magazine in November.

"We are currently practicing and working on new songs so we can show you the best sides of ourselves. Please look forward to it," the group said.