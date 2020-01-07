BTS performs on "Good Morning America" in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

BTS attends a rehearsal in Times Square in New York on December 31. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

BTS will release "Map of the Soul: 7," a followup to "Map of the Soul: Persona," on February 21. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will release a new album in February.

The K-pop group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, announced Tuesday on WeVerse that BTS will release the album Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb. 21.

Pre-orders for the album begin Thursday, with additional details to be announced on WeVerse and Fan Cafe.

"We look forward to continued interest and support from all of our ARMY," Big Hit Entertainment said, referencing BTS fans, known as ARMY.

Map of the Soul: 7 follows the EP Map of the Soul: Persona, released in April.

"Anticipation remains high as BTS continues the Map of the Soul series," a BTS rep said in a statement. "Global fans are eager to discover how the story will continue on from the previous installment, which explored the message of finding joy in love and reaching out to the world."

BTS had teased new music in an interview with Paper magazine in November.

"We are currently practicing and working on new songs so we can show you the best sides of ourselves. Please look forward to it," the group said.

BTS wished its fans a happy new year ahead of its performance Dec. 31 on New Year's Eve during the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, and debuted as a group in 2013. The group is known for the singles "Spring Day," "DNA," "Fake Love," "Idol" and "Boy with Luv."