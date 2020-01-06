Jan. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Ateez is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group shared a video Monday for the new single "Answer."

The "Answer" video features dramatic and elegant imagery, including a scene where the members of Ateez face a mirror image of themselves wearing matching black outfits. The group also performs hard-hitting dance routines.

"Answer" is the title track from Ateez's new EP, Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer, also released Monday. The EP is the final installment in the group's Treasure series of albums and EPs.

In addition to "Answer," Treasure Epilogue includes the songs "Horizon," "Star 1117," "Precious" and "Outro: Long Journey."

Ateez consists of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. The group debuted in October 2018 and is known for the singles "Pirate King," "Treasure," "Illusion," "Wave" and "Wonderland."