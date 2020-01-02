Jan. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Younha is giving fans a glimpse of her new music video.

The 31-year-old K-pop star shared a clip Thursday of her video for the new single "Dark Cloud."

The video opens with Younha and a man sitting on a couch before showing Younha clinging to the man as he leaves. The video then shows what appears to be a flashback scene of the couple in happier times.

"Dark Cloud" is the title track from Younha's forthcoming EP Unstable Mindset. Younha will release the EP and the full "Dark Cloud" video Jan. 6.

Younha shared a tracklist for Unstable Mindset on Sunday. In addition to "Dark Cloud," the EP includes the songs "Winter Flower" featuring BTS member RM, "See You Next Time," "One Day When I was Twenty" and "26."

Younha shared a highlight medley featuring the songs Thursday.

Youna most recently released the EP Stable Mindset in July.