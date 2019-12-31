BTS wishes fans a happy new year ahead of NYE performance

BTS shared its best wishes for 2020 prior to its performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve." Screenshot via BangtanTV/YouTube

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is wishing its fans a happy new year.

The K-pop group shared its best wishes for 2020 in a video Tuesday ahead of its New Year's Eve performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

The video shows BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook reflecting on 2019 and sharing their hopes for the new year.

"I hope there are many happy days," J-Hope says.

BTS arrived in the U.S. Monday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The group will perform at the New Year's Rockin' Eve celebration in Times Square hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale. Hale told ABC News she expects the group's performance to be "insanity."

"We have Sam Hunt, Post Malone, BTS -- which is going to be insanity," she said. "I don't even know what to expect. I feel like they would draw a million people alone."

BTS is the second South Korean act to perform during the special, following Psy's performance in 2013.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.