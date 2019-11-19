BTS teases new music in Paper interview

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS says it has new music in the works.

The K-pop group appears on the cover of Paper magazine's new "Break the Internet" issue, and discussed its future in the interview.

"We are currently practicing and working on new songs so we can show you the best sides of ourselves. Please look forward to it," the group said.

BTS last released the EP Map of the Soul: Persona in April. The group announced in August that it would take an "extended period of rest and relaxation" after six busy years of touring and recording.

BTS is now back at work and will perform at the KIIS Jingle Ball concert Dec. 6. BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook said the group hopes to try new styles of music in the future.

"I want to show our various sides that reflect the progression of our age as well as our emotions and sensibilities," RM said.

"I want to try something in the genre of rock. I think it will come out great because our members are pretty charismatic," Jin added.

"I want to try doing music in the style of Conan Gray or 'All Tinted,'" V said.

BTS debuted as a group in 2013. The boy band is known for the singles "Spring Day," "DNA," "Mic Drop" and "Boy with Luv" featuring Halsey.