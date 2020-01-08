Jan. 8 (UPI) -- GOT7 member Mark will release a solo single this week.

The 26-year-old K-pop star shared a promo photo for the new song, "Outta My Head," Wednesday on Twitter.

The picture shows Mark wearing an all-white ensemble, including a studded jacket. The singer will release "Outta My Head" on Saturday.

Mark previously released the solo songs "OMW" and "Nobody Knows" with GOT7. He wished his fans a happy new year in a tweet Dec. 31 on New Year's Eve.

HAPPY NEW YEARS! 2020 — Mark Tuan (@mtuan93) January 1, 2020

GOT7 consists of Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom and debuted as a group in 2014. The group released the EP Call My Name in November.

GOT7 is known for the singles "Fly," "Hard Carry," "Lullaby," "Eclipse" and "You Calling My Name."