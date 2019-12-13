Dec. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT U is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a video for the song "Coming Home" on Friday.

"Coming Home" is performed by NCT members Taeil, Doyoung, Jaehyun and Haechan. The video shows the singers performing under falling snow and taking a winter train ride.

NCT U recorded the song for NCT's agency, SM Entertainment. The song appears on the company's winter album project SM Station x 4 LOVEs for Winter.

NCT consists of 21 members total. In addition to NCT U, the group has the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. Taeil, Doyoung, Jaehyun and Haechan are also members of NCT 127.

NCT U is known for the singles "The 7th Sense" and "Without You." NCT 127 last released the EP We Are Superhuman in May.