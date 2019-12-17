Post Malone to headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' in NYC

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "Circles" rapper Post Malone will headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Producers announced Tuesday on Twitter that Post Malone, 24, will perform at the New York show Dec. 31 in Times Square.

"We're no good at goodbyes, but we're excited to say #Hello2020 with headliner @PostMalone LIVE from Times Square!" the post reads.

K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt, singer Alanis Morissette and the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill musical will also perform at the New York event.

"Making 2020 right by ringing in the new year with @BTS_twt!" producers said.

Making 2020 right by ringing in the new year with @BTS_twt! Join us LIVE from Times Square on New Year's Eve at 8/7c on ABC. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/j2bDuYqbTf— New Year's Rockin' Eve (@NYRE) December 17, 2019

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Ryan Seacrest and actress Lucy Hale will host the New York show.

Dua Lipa, Green Day, Paul Abdul and other acts will perform at the West Coast event. Singer Ciara will host the show in Los Angeles.

Actor Billy Porter will host the New Orleans show. Usher and Sheryl Crow will perform at the event.

Post Malone released his third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding, in September. He is nominated for two awards at the 2020 Grammys for his song "Sunflower" with Swae Lee.