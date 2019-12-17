Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Daybreak, a post-apocalyptic comedy-drama series, has been canceled after one season at Netflix.

Aron Coleite, who co-created the series with Brad Peyton, announced the show's cancellation Monday on Twitter.

"I don't even know how to say this, so we prepared a small statement. Love you all. Thank you!" he captioned the post.

In his statement, Coleite said Netflix canceled Daybreak last week.

"We're so sorry we couldn't share it with you sooner but also so grateful that we got to hang out in these last few live tweet sessions with all of you," Coleite wrote. "Thank you for picking up what we put down, for running with it in all of your amazing, weird, monstrous ways and for being such an important part of this show and our experience making it.

"No one is as heartbroken as we are that we can't share more of this ride with you. But we're so grateful to have gotten to bring it this far," he added. "Thank you for riding with us, for your voices, your enthusiasm, your memes, your fart jokes, and your unashamed crazy. We'll see you out there."

Daybreak is based on the Brian Ralph comic book series of the same name. The show starred Colin Ford, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Sophie Simnett and Austin Crute as a group of misfits living in post-apocalyptic Glendale, Calif.

Ford retweeted Coleite's post about the cancellation Monday.

"I'm very sad to share this but it's necessary, take a moment to read this message to all #daybreak fans about season 2," he wrote.

Daybreak premiered on Netflix in October.