Lana Del Rey, boyfriend Sean Larkin go Instagram official

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey and her boyfriend, Sean "Sticks" Larkin, have made their relationship Instagram official.

Del Rey, 34, confirmed she's dating Larkin, a police officer who stars on the A&E reality series Live PD, with a photo Monday.

The picture shows Larkin embracing and kissing the "Doin' Time" singer on the top of her head. Del Rey captioned the post with heart and orange emojis.

Singers Kali Uchis and Cat Pierce and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff were among those to voice their support for the couple in the comments.

"we love to see it," Uchis wrote.

"Yesssssss," Pierce added.

Del Rey and Larkin were first linked in September after they were photographed together during a walk in Central Park in New York. Del Rey discussed the photos during an interview with the Los Angeles Times the next month.

"It's funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem," she said.

Del Rey said she wasn't worried about reaction to her dating a cop.

"Well, the thing is, he's a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things," she said.

Del Rey released her sixth studio album, Norman [Expletive] Rockwell, in August. The album includes the singles "Mariners Apartment Complex," "Hope is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have" and "Doin' Time."