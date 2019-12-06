Paula Abdul arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards on November 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool of Green Day arrive for the 47th annual American Music Awards on November 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dua Lipa will be performing at the West Coast version of "New Year's Rockin' Eve" along with Green Day and Paula Abdul. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa, Green Day, Paula Abdul and more are set to perform at the West Coast version of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Salt-N-Pepa, Megan Thee Stallion, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Anthony Ramos, SHAED and Ava Max will also be taking the stage.

Ciara will be hosting the West Coast celebration and performing her new song "Melanin" while Billy Porter will be hosting a bash from New Orleans.

Seacrest will be joined by Lucy Hale for the New Year's Eve countdown from New York City's Times Square.

Performers for the New Orleans and New York City celebrations will be announced at a later date.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest will be aired live starting on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EDT.