Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Singer Ciara, actor Billy Porter and actress Lucy Hale will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in December.

Producers announced Tuesday on Twitter that Ciara, Porter and Hale will join Ryan Seacrest to host New Year's Rockin' Eve parties in the U.S.

Hale, 30, will co-host the New York bash with Seacrest in Times Square. The special airs live Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

"Who's ready to spend #RockinEve with our TIMES SQUARE hosts @RyanSeacrest and @lucyhale?!" one post reads.

Ciara will host the Hollywood party in Los Angeles, Calif., while Porter will host a bash in New Orleans, La.

"Ain't no party like a Hollywood Party! Join our host @Ciara on the West Coast for #RockinEve," another post says.

2019 marks Porter's first time as New Year's Rockin' Eve host. Ciara has served as host twice, while Hale previously hosted the New Orleans celebration.

"As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I'm so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me," Seacrest said in a statement. "It's going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone!"

New Year's Rockin' Eve debuted in 1972 and was originally hosted by Dick Clark, who died in 2012. The TV special features special performances and reports on New Year's festivities from around the world.