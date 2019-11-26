'Duck Dynasty' alum Sadie Robertson marries in Louisiana

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson is a married woman.

E! News reported Robertson, 22, married her fiancé, Christian Huff, at a large wedding Monday at her family's farm in West Monroe, La.

People said Robertson and Huff used hedges and hundreds of string lights to transform a tennis court into a space for their ceremony. Pastor Louie Giglio officiated the wedding.

"Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we're home, we play tennis on this court," Robertson said prior to the event. "We're laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it'll actually feel like this nice garden."

Robertson and Huff exchanged vows in front of more than 600 guests, including actor Alfonso Ribeiro, who appeared with Robertson on Dancing with the Stars, and actress Candace Cameron Bure.

Robertson, Huff and their guests later enjoyed an outdoor reception, which was held under a large tent.

"We're excited to be married and live together, do life fully together and just become one. We're pumped! We cannot wait," Robertson said.

Friends and family shared photos and videos from the wedding Monday on Instagram.

"Such a beautiful night celebrating a beautiful couple. We are so thrilled for you @legitsadierob and @christian_huff," Lauren Wells, the wife of singer Tauren Wells, captioned one post. "Y'all are going to do great things for God. You are both fully know and truly loved. #huffilyeverafter #known."

Robertson, the daughter of Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson, got engaged to Huff in June.

Robertson and her family came to fame on Duck Dynasty, which had an 11-season run on A&E from 2012 to 2017. Robertson also competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 19.