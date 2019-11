Thomas Rhett says daughters have changed his music

Andy Grammer (R) and Aijia Grammer attend the American Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Thomas Rhett (L) and Lauren Akins attend the American Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett says fatherhood has changed what kind of music he creates.

The 29-year-old country music singer discussed his daughters while attending the 2019 American Music Awards with his pregnant wife, Lauren Akins, Sunday in Los Angeles.

Rhett and Akins have two daughters, Willa Grey, 4, and Ada James, 2, and are expecting another baby girl.

"I try to make sure that every song I write, my 2-year-old can listen to, so that's changed a lot of things," Rhett said during the AMAs red carpet livestream.

"We're about to have three girls, so our house is going to be even more crazy than it already is," he added.

Rhett wore a floral-print suit and burgundy T-shirt to match Akins' red and blue striped gown. He cradled Akins' baby bump as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

"@amas with my big honey & little honey number 3," Akins wrote on Instagram.

Rhett performed his single "Look What God Gave Her" during the ceremony. The song appears on Rhett's fourth studio album, Center Point Road, released in May.

Rhett and Akins announced in July they are expecting their third child. The couple attended the 2019 Country Music Association Awards with their daughters earlier this month.

"Don't Give Up on Me" singer Andy Grammer also attended the AMAs with his pregnant wife, singer and actress Aijia Grammer. The couple announced in October they are expecting their second daughter.

Grammer said in tweet Sunday that appearing on the red carpet with his pregnant wife was "sweet."

"It takes what could be a stuffy situation and brings a double dose of humanity and sweetness," he posted. "I just jumped around excited pointing at her belly. I can't wait to have another little girl. Can you tell? #amas."