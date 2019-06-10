Sadie Robertson posted on Instagram how she is engaged to her boyfriend Christian Huff. File Photo by Ga Fullner/Shutterstock

June 10 (UPI) -- Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame is engaged to her boyfriend Christian Huff, the reality star announced on Instagram.

Sadie posted on Sunday a video of Huff getting down on one knee and proposing to her after enjoying a day outside.

"I screamed YES. So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I'm the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life," she captioned the clip.

"I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good," Sadie continued.

Sadie received congratulatory comments from current Bachelorette Hannah Brown and her former Dancing with the Stars co-star Bindi Irwin.

"Oh my gosh!!! I am so happy for you sweet Sadie!! Blessing for you both," Brown said.

"Congratulations to you both. Such beautiful news. Love & Light during this extraordinary new chapter of your lives," Irwin said.

Sadie's mother Korie Robertson uploaded to Instagram photos of herself and husband Willie Robertson posing with their daughter and Huff.

"Sadie's getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!! Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can't wait for @christian_huff to join the fam!" Korie said.