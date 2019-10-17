Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Duck Dynasty alum John Luke Robertson is celebrating the birth of his first child.

The 24-year-old television personality confirmed in an Instagram post Wednesday that he welcomed a son, John Shepherd, with wife Mary Kate Robertson.

Robertson shared a black and white photo of Mary Kate holding their baby boy in her hospital bed.

"Welcome to the world, John Shepherd!" he captioned the post.

Mary Kate posted a picture of baby John wearing a knitted sweater featuring his name. She said in the caption that her son was born Monday.

"Hi baby John Shepherd!! He decided to surprise us 10 days early on October 14, 2019 and we are in loveeeee," the new mom wrote.

Robertson's mom, Korie Robertson, sister Rebecca Robertson and Luke Rodgers were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Seriously can he be any cuter???" Rebecca wrote.

"Congrats to you and Mrs my brother!" Rodgers added.

Robertson and Mary Kate married in June 2015 and announced in May they were expecting a baby boy.

"We are over the moon excited to meet him in October and I am just so grateful for the Lord entrusting us with this incredible gift," Mary Kate said on Instagram.

Robertson is the eldest child of Korie and Willie Robertson. He and his family came to fame on Duck Dynasty, which had an 11-season run on A&E.